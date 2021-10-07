 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $78,000

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features original hardwood flooring, new flooring in kitchen and bath, new granite countertops, new cabinets, and newer roof that is 3 years old. Fully fenced in back yard with shed. Come take a tour of this cute starter home.

