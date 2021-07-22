 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $79,000

Great Home for 1st time home buyer, picket & chain link fenced in back yard. Satsuma fruit trees. Home built in 1946, 1 owner, 3bed+ w/additional den that could be used as additional bedroom, 1.5 baths, one car garage. Sunroom off back of home with additional outdoor kitchen and covered patio. Shady back yard. Great workshop w/ electrical, water & plumed for bath, new roof & large garage door. Natural gas water heater & heat pump. Handy cap accessible.

