3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $79,900

Nice brick home in a country setting but still convenient to Dothan. This home is located just over the Geneva county line on a quiet rd that is right off of Hwy 52. This 3bd/1ba home, with inside laundry, sits on a little over 1 acre with a very large fenced back yard and shade trees in the front. The home is in need of some TLC but priced to allow you to put your own personal touches on it. Home is being sold "as is”.