Unique home with 2 workshops, one is 27x15 with half bath, 16' roll up door, covered front porch, deck on back, windows and floors updated. Large fig tree , 2 large pecan trees, a meyer lemon tree, large lemon grass plant. Comes with newer washer, dryer, stove, dishwasher, freezer, refrigerator and open to improvements. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. NO Offers accepted after July 31,2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
In the early stages of being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Mike Harrelson was reluctant to share the news with others.
- Updated
A Dothan man faces drug, theft, and kidnapping charges after taking his former dating partner at gunpoint.
- Updated
Considering itself America’s original chicken finger restaurant, Guthrie’s could soon be available in Dothan again.
- Updated
Because of an error in filed charges against a former Elba principal accused of leaving the scene of an accident with injury, the case was dis…
- Updated
A Dothan real estate broker and community activist is running to representing Dothan’s District 5 as city commissioners.
- Updated
Famous for its pancakes and waffles, a beloved 24-hour breakfast chain is scouting for franchisees to open Dothan’s first location.
- Updated
As Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe begins his first full year, he is set on creating a new environment at DCS to bring the c…
- Updated
MONTGOMERY — Former President Donald Trump repeated his support of U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate, and took a jab at …
- Updated
Better late than never for Rico Dozier.
- Updated
Former Jackson County deputy Zachary Tyler Wester was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 12 years and six months, plus eight days, in state prison …