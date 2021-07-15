 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $79,900

Unique home with 2 workshops, one is 27x15 with half bath, 16' roll up door, covered front porch, deck on back, windows and floors updated. Large fig tree , 2 large pecan trees, a meyer lemon tree, large lemon grass plant. Comes with newer washer, dryer, stove, dishwasher, freezer, refrigerator and open to improvements. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. NO Offers accepted after July 31,2021.

