 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $800

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $800

NO PETS ~ Beautiful 3 bedroom and 1 bath home! Completely remodeled with new vinyl plank flooring, new carpeted bedrooms, new kitchen cabinets, new stove and refrigerator, new light fixtures through-out, new bathroom vanity, toilet and tub, new AC and freshly painted! Big back yard with pecan trees and storage building! NO PETS~

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert