Mid Century Modern Ranch style home located in the heart of Dothan. Beautiful corner lot. Large formal living room, den, Kitchen is light & bright & breakfast room. Inside laundry room with sink. New carpet in some rooms. Must see to appreciate. Nice home on a nice corner lot. No pets No smoking
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $800
