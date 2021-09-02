 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $81,900

Great rental income with long term tenant (5+ yrs) pays $675 that is currently month to month. Carpet and paint in 2017. HVAC in 2020. Investors please make offer contingent on satisfactory interior inspection to avoid disturbing the tenants. See 1117 Garden Ln for sale by same owner.

