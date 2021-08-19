 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $84,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $84,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $84,900

Great rental income with long term tenant (5+ yrs) pays $675 that is currently month to month. Carpet and paint in 2017. HVAC in 2020. Investors please make offer contingent on satisfactory interior inspection to avoid disturbing the tenants. See 1117 Garden Ln for sale by same owner.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert