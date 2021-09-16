 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $84,934

You can feel the presence of love as you enter this home, and now it is ready for a new owner! Very nice all brick home on large corner lot. Plenty of space found here. Featuring 2 living areas. 1 living room with wood floors at front entry and the 2nd is a sunken den w/fireplace located off kitchen. Speaking of the kitchen...it features a new stove, an "eat at" bar and dining area as well as sliding glass doors that lead to back covered deck, great for cook outs! Fenced. Side entry awning.

