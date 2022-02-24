Well maintained M/H!! New Fridge, Metal Roof (2018), HVAC (2017), Carpet in Lvrm (2017) Spacious Lvrm w/Fireplace (wood), separate Dining off eat-in kitchen w/Pantry. Mstr Bdrm has Dbl Closet, Mstr Bth has Split Vanities, Garden Tub, Sky Light & Sep Shower. All Bdrm's have Walk-In Closets. 10X10 Stg Bldg and 24X24 Shed w/10X24 Lean To. Enjoy upcoming Spring evenings in the Screened Porch.
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $85,500
