3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $85,900

Nice mobile home with so much more!! Updated kitchen & appliances with granite counter tops. Formal living room, den with fireplace, formal dining room & breakfast room. Master suite w/walk-in closet, updated huge ceramic tile shower with two shower heads & handicap friendly. Split bedroom plan. Sunroom has separate H&C unit not counted in SF. Backyard fenced, Front fenced w/gate. 16x24 Storage shed/workshop w/elec & window unit. 2 car carport attached. Nice landscaped yard with sprinkler sys