3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $88,500

Don't miss out on this cute three bedroom two bath house that features new AC, new metal roof, new carpet, new electric wiring , new plumbing, new hot water heater, fresh paint and much more. This house is close to all restaurants, shopping and your healthcare needs. Home also features a large fenced in back yard with a workshop and carport .

