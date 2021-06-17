 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $89,500

Affordable and Spacious...this 3 bedroom home in the heartbeat of Dothan has a covered porch for sipping sweet tea and a bonus room perfect for social gatherings.Large fireplace in the bonus room was built brick by brick from an old church demolished in Abbeville. Step out of the family room into a spacious fenced in backyard and brick patio. There is a LARGE two car garage that is wired & contains two bathrooms...a perfect spot to convert into an additional apartment or MIL suite

