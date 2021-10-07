3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $89,900

Investors special! 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home situated on almost 1/2 acre corner lot in nice neighborhood. Den/family room has beautiful built ins adorning the french doors leading to patio & fenced backyard. Large living/dining room combo & eat in kitchen. Roof installed 2/2011. HVAC rebuilt 10yrs +/-, originally installed 1995. Water heater>2 years old. Garage door system can be set up on app. Storage bldg DOESN'T stay. Home sold AS IS due to extensive termite damage-needs repair.