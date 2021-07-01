 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $89,900

Brick home with open living room and kitchen, 3 Bed 1 full Bath 1 Half Bath. Spacious backyard with citrus trees and a storage shed. Floors vinyl plank only 2 years old, AC 2 years old, ALL APPLIANCES STAY, Septic is new!

