3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $89,900

This Adorable Cottage has been completely remodeled w new Roof & hvac 2019, Brand new Cabinetry, Stove, Neutral Paint throughout, Luxury Vinyl plank floors along w Refinished Original Hardwood Floors and a Lovely Full bath w Shower Tub combo. The original touches of a cozy wood burning fireplace, lighting fixtures and ceramic tile in the Bath keep the 1940's vibe but this remodel makes the home feel like new. Gravel has been placed for a drive way to the large rear yard.