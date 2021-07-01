3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $89,900

Unique home with 2 workshops, one is 27x15 with half bath, 16' roll up door, covered front porch, deck on back, windows and floors updated. Large fig tree , 2 large pecan trees, a meyer lemon tree, large lemon grass plant. Comes with newer washer, dryer, stove, dishwasher, freezer, refrigerator and open to improvements. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.