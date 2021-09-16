3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $90,500

This is a nice comfy three bedroom two bath traditional home. It is just minutes from the Southeast Medical Hospital and the many amenities and eating places that surround it. The Wiregrass Command Mall is only 15 minutes away. The front and back yard have nice curb side appeal that need just a little TLC. This home has a nice enclosed patio or sunroom. It gives that feeling of comfort and serenity on any one might need to just relax. Roof is solid and HVAC in place.