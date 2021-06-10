This is a beautiful spacious three bedroom traditional home. Is just minutes from Wiregrass Commons Mall and the many amenities that surround it. The front and backyard are elegantly manicured. That cozy warm summer feelings that this home gives is right on time. It has two18 x21 storage buildings. Roof is solid and HVAC system has been fully serviced. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $92,500
