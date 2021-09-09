3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $94,900

Nice manufactured home on large fenced lot with remote controlled iron gate. Formal living room, den with fireplace, breakfast room, Kitchen updated with granite counter tops, split bedroom plan. Nice master bedroom with walk in closet & updated bath with huge decorative tile shower with two shower heads. 2 car attached carport. 12x24 Sunroom on back with split unit ac & heat not included in SF. Deck made with Trex. Some of deck covered w/ water & electric for an outdoor kitchen