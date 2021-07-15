 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $95,000

3 Bedroom/2 bath brick home with fenced yard. Den with a custom mantel and built-ins on both sides of tiled fireplace. French doors in the dining room leading to covered patio. Storage building included.

