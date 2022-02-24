 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $95,000

Cute cottage home with charm. New windows across front of home. Built-ins in GR. DR with original hardwood floors & built-in nook. Crown molding & doors & windows framed. Vinyl plank in kitchen. pantry. Laundry room. Foam insulation. Large bedrooms, each with 2 closets. Original glass doorknobs. phone nook & cabinet ironing board. Master bath has walk-in shower. Storage shed remains. Brick & vinyl exterior.

