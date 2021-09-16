NICE Home- GOOD Bones! Brick & Metal Roof, Garage and Car Port! Mature Landscape, almost 1/4 Acre! Great Location Close to SE Health, Shopping and MORE! Covered Porch for Relaxing! Beautiful Door with Etched Glass! Lrg Windows Ton's of Natural Light! Brand New Lush Carpet & Pad! Lovely Living Room for Entertaining. Wide OPEN Family Room with Warm Wood Tones and Spacious Dining Area! Cozy Kitchen with Wood cabinets and window over sink for Back Yard Views! Tiles Baths! Lrg Sunroom with WC Access!
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $96,700
