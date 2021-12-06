 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $99,500

Great value, Conveniently located, Move-in ready Brick Beauty is just waiting to be called HOME! Sizable front AND backyard, New front door with electrical keypad, New energy efficient metal roof (2020), several New energy efficient windows (2021), New Hot Water Heater (2020), SS appliances (New stove and microwave, 2021), soft pastel color throughout (2021)—too many improvements to list! A definite MUST SEE!

