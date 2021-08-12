Nice manufactured home on large fenced lot with remote controlled iron gate. Formal living room, den with fireplace, breakfast room, Kitchen updated with granite counter tops, split bedroom plan. Nice master bedroom with walk in closet & updated bath with huge decorative tile shower with two shower heads. 2 car attached carport. 12x24 Sunroom on back with split unit ac & heat not included in SF. Deck made with Trex. Some of deck covered w/ water & electric for an outdoor kitchen
3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan man was arrested after his employer, a local nonprofit, found that he was pocketing change for several months.
- Updated
A Dothan pediatrician who participated in a Facebook Live event hosted by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday said he has seen more child…
- Updated
Three individuals have come forward in a case of a Dothan massage business owner’s alleged sexual misconduct.
- Updated
A Headland man was caught after stealing five utility trailers and other equipment from Dothan businesses.
- Updated
Even though David Snell knew the end was near for Bobby Bowden, news of the former Florida State football coach passing away Sunday hit him li…
- Updated
On a back table at KBC on Foster Street, containers of spices and Duke’s Mayonnaise were going into individual boxes. KBC owner and chef Kelse…
- Updated
Q: What is the origin of the state’s name, Alabama?
- Updated
ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise woman is dead after an early morning shooting at a Glover Avenue motel.
- Updated
A Dothan woman was arrested following an apparent stabbing on Palmetto Street.
- Updated
In his nearly 30 years studying vaccines, Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at UAB, has never before seen a v…