3 Bedroom Home in Gordon - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Gordon - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Gordon - $195,000

Just 1.25 min from Fl beaches...almost to Fl line. Beautiful 10.50+- Acres w/large 2004 Moble home w/2752 SF heated & cooled space. Large 30X40 Work shop w/roll up door Home has large concrete deck paved side walks, large Living and dining combined, den w/FP, office, large kitchen w/eat in island, breakfast room w/washer & dryer area NEW glass doors out to the deck. Master suite is huge with large closet and office. Bath has lg. shower, Lg tub, cabinets. Modular Home on Permanent foundation

