3 Bedroom Home in Gordon - $217,900

Looking for a Beautiful Brick 3 Bed 2 bath home over 1700 square foot , with metal roof on over 2 acres with inground pool and two shops? Here it is!! One is a a one car shop with electric and concrete large pad on side & covered. Other is LARGE 3 bay full duty auto shop with lifts & on separate meter from home. lease it out or use it for your own business!!. USDA ELIGIBLE New windows & Door . Country living at its best room to entertain & a place to tinker! This property is a must see!

