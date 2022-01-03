3 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $129,900

Spacious 3 bed, 3 bath home featuring an additional acclimated bonus room. Home is sitting on just under half an acre on a paved road with city water and sewer. New vinyl plank flooring, new metal roof, fresh exterior paint, and an AC unit that was replaced in 2015 are just some of the upgrades this home has to offer. Come see this city charmer located in town and close to all the daily necessities!