3 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $139,900

Here is the home you have been looking for. This home boasts of pride of ownership. Beautiful Country setting situated on 1.5 acers this home has it all. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a split floor plan and spacious living space. Cute porch both in the front and back of the home. Lots of room to store your equipment in the spacious out building and a Pole barn. The family will have fun with the above ground pool that has a nicely built deck. You will have lots of fun on this very private property.