CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT, SELLER NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! Construction has just begun on this Energy Efficient home which is being constructed with all steel framing on interior and exterior. All metal is eco-friendly and is 67% recycled. It features a metal roof, metal siding, side by side refrigerator with water & ice maker, central heat/air with heat pump, an electric On Demand water heater, Whirlpool appliances and stained concrete floors. Home meets all current Florida building and energy codes and qualifies for some of the lowest insurance rates in our area!!! Home features include a 14 x 15 metal outbuilding, spacious front porch, and a concrete parking pad with sidewalk and side entrance for convenient unloading of groceries into the kitchen.
3 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $140,000
