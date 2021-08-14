NEW CONSTRUCTION UNDERWAY!! Construction has just begun on this Energy Efficient home which is being constructed with all steel framing on interior & exterior. All metal is eco-friendly & is 67% recycled. It features a metal roof, metal siding, side by side refrigerator with water & ice maker, central heat/air with heat pump, an electric On Demand water heater, Whirlpool appliances & stained concrete floors. Home meets all current Florida building & energy codes and qualifies for some of the lowest insurance rates in our area! Home features include a 14 x 15 metal outbuilding, spacious front porch, a concrete parking pad with sidewalk & side entrance for convenient unloading of groceries into the kitchen. Contact your favorite realtor today!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $140,000
