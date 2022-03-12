 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $154,900

3 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $154,900

BRAND NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION!!! This home is being constructed with all steel framing on interior and exterior. All metal is eco-friendly and is 67% recycled. It features an Energy Star rated metal roof, vinyl siding, central heat/air with heat pump, an electric on demand water heater, stainless steel appliances and stained concrete floors. Home meets all current Florida building and energy codes and qualifies for some of the lowest insurance rates in our area!!! Home features will include a metal outbuilding, full length 5 x 40 front porch and a 5 x 10 rear porch to include a concrete parking pad with sidewalk. It faces a paved road and is conveniently located to college, restaurants, and shopping.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florida Panhandle fires: Evacuations near Panama City continue

Firefighters in the Florida Panhandle continue to battle wildfires that have forced thousands of evacuations. According to the Florida Forest Service, there are at least three blazes underway in Bay County. The fire is believed to have originated in Gulf County before spreading into Bay and Calhoun counties. All three counties are under states of emergency. In Bay County, the blazes are: The ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert