3 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $154,900

BRAND NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION!!! This home is being constructed with all steel framing on interior and exterior. All metal is eco-friendly and is 67% recycled. It features an Energy Star rated metal roof, vinyl siding, central heat/air with heat pump, an electric on demand water heater, stainless steel appliances and stained concrete floors. Home meets all current Florida building and energy codes and qualifies for some of the lowest insurance rates in our area!!! Home features will include a metal outbuilding, full length 5 x 40 front porch and a 5 x 10 rear porch to include a concrete parking pad with sidewalk. It faces a paved road and is conveniently located to college, restaurants, and shopping.