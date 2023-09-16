Discover the epitome of eco-conscious living in this stylish Florida home, featuring all-steel framing inside and out, with a remarkable 67% of the metal being recycled. Energy efficiency takes center stage with an Energy Star rated metal roof, central heat/air featuring a heat pump, and an electric on-demand water heater. This home offers a contemporary flair with 9 ft. ceilings and stunning stained concrete floors, accentuated by unique kitchen and master bedroom accent walls. Rest assured, it complies with all current Florida building and energy codes. Plus, enjoy the added benefit of updated appliances, all just 2 years old, ensuring your daily living experience is as efficient as it is eco-conscious. Outdoor living is a breeze with full-length front and back porches, a fenced-in backyard, and a prime location close to college, restaurants, and shopping. Don't miss your chance to embrace sustainability and style in one package. Contact us today to make it yours.