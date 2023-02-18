CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT, SELLER WILL CONSIDER BACKUP OFFERS! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! Home is in the process of being built. All metal is eco-friendly & is 67% recycled. It features a metal roof, metal siding, side by side refrigerator with water & ice maker, central heat/air with heat pump, an electric On Demand water heater, appliances & stained concrete floors. Home meets all current Florida building & energy codes and qualifies for some of the lowest insurance rates in our area! Home features include a 14 x 15 metal outbuilding, spacious front porch, a concrete parking pad with sidewalk & side entrance for convenient unloading of groceries into the kitchen. Additional adjacent parcel is included in the sale.
3 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $170,000
