Newly discovered! Additional lot goes with this parcel. This property has been abandoned for many years. There are two buildings on the lot with no value given as they have not been maintained. Selling ''AS IS'' for 2 city lots. It should have City Utilities--- Buyer should check with City of Graceville.
3 Bedroom Home in Graceville - $24,500
