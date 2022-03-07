 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $145,000

GORGEOUS home in Hartford Alabama! Breathtaking painted concrete floors make this home truly special. Home boasts several fruit trees, and the original 3 bedrooms were converted into 2 bedrooms and the garage was closed up to re-make a third bedroom. Fenced in backyard with chicken coop already in place and tons of parking for your boat or RV!

