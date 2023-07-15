New Construction home located in Hartford Alabama! New Construction Home For Sale In Hartford Alabama! New home features 3BR/2BA with a Great open floor plan w/ living room, dining, and kitchen all flowing together in the middle of the home. The master suite loops around and connects to the laundry which connects to the back door area. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home! Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! The master suite features a tub, a separate tiled shower, a double sink, and a walking closet that connects to the laundry! Huge 2-car carport and covered back porch area around back. Gives lots of options for covered outdoor areas when needed. The home sits on .43 acres.
3 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $255,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn football coaching legend Pat Dye’s homestead, Crooked Oaks Farm, has been gifted to the Auburn University Real Estate Foundation (AUREF…
The Dothan 10-U All-Stars softball team won the Dixie Angels state tournament in Eufaula on Tuesday, completing a dominant run by beating Mont…
Two former NFL players and four coaches who have more than 130 combined years of guiding athletes are the latest selections for inductions int…
Houston County could possibly do away with its weather sirens beginning in the new year.
Jake Gross acknowledges he was a little more pumped up than normal to play this past Friday night as his Auburn Orange all-stars baseball team…