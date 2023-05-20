New Construction Home For Sale In Hartford Alabama! New home features 3BR/2BA with a Great open floor plan w/ living room, dining, and kitchen all flowing together in the middle of the home. The master suite loops around and connects to the laundry which connects to the back door area. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home! Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! The master suite features a tub, a separate tiled shower, a double sink, and a walking closet that connects to the laundry! Huge 2-car carport and covered back porch area around back. Gives lots of options for covered outdoor area when needed. The home sits on .43 acres.