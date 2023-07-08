If modern country living is what you're looking for, you've found it! This LIKE NEW 3BR/3BA custom-built home of 2,398 SF was built in 2019 and sits in the middle of 3.47 acres! In addition to 3 bedrooms, there is an office and an upstairs bonus room, so it could easily provide 5 bedrooms. Enter from a covered front porch to a foyer with open sight lines to the living and dining rooms. Both the foyer and living room have a breath-taking two-story ceiling with lots of light thanks to a dormer and skylights. Enjoy a wood-burning fireplace on chilly evenings. Enter the kitchen through either the dining room or living room. There you will find granite countertops, an eat-at bar, stainless appliances, stainless apron sink, pantry, and breakfast nook. Past the kitchen is the office, a full bath, stairs leading to the large bonus room, and a laundry room that leads to the 2-car, side entry garage with lots of extra storage. The bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home. The primary suite is spacious and elegant with double door entry, tray ceiling, private exit to the back porch, 2 walk-in closets and an en suite bath with granite countertops, dual sinks, separate makeup vanity and large tiled shower with transom windows for natural light. The two guest rooms share a hall bath. Enjoy the outdoors bug-free thanks to a spacious screened porch! Easy access to attic storage. Acreage includes pecan trees, open land, and wooded area. Don't miss out, schedule your tour today!