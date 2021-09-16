 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $65,000

1910 HOME...with many original features. Double french doors, high ceilings, large rooms and bathrooms. 3 original fireplace mantels (fire places non functioning). Kitchen and utility added to original plan increasing square footage. Almost a half acre lot, with a nice back yard. This jewel has a lot of potential. Hardwood flooring throughout under current covering.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gov. Kay Ivey: 'I'm standing in the way' of Biden's vaccine mandates
State and Regional News

Gov. Kay Ivey: 'I'm standing in the way' of Biden's vaccine mandates

  • Updated

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has a direct message to President Joe Biden over new COVID mandates: Bring it on. Ivey’s blunt words come in response to Biden’s statement regarding elected officials and states “undermining” COVID relief efforts. “My plan also takes on elected officials and states that are undermining you and these life-saving actions,” Biden said during a Thursday press conference. “If ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert