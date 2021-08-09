 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $165,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME. IN BRADFORD PLACE SUBDIVISION. HEADLAND SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO 134 EAST AND 431 IN HEADLAND OFF OF COUNTY ROAD 13. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. UNDER CONSTRUCTION. ESTIMATED COMLETION DATE AUGUST 31ST 2021. BUILDERS CHOICE ON EXTERIOR AND FINISHES UNTIL CONTRACT WITH HOME BUYER. MULTIPLE LOTS AVAILABLE. GREAT FOR INVESTORS TOO. REFRIGERATOR IS NOT INCLUDED.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert