3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $165,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME. IN BRADFORD PLACE SUBDIVISION. HEADLAND SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO 134 EAST AND 431 IN HEADLAND OFF OF COUNTY ROAD 13. 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. UNDER CONSTRUCTION. ESTIMATED COMLETION DATE AUGUST 31ST 2021. BUILDERS CHOICE ON EXTERIOR AND FINISHES UNTIL CONTRACT WITH HOME BUYER. MULTIPLE LOTS AVAILABLE. GREAT FOR INVESTORS TOO. REFRIGERATOR IS NOT INCLUDED.