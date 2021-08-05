 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $165,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $165,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN BRADFORD PLACE, HEADLAND, AL. BUILDER STATES HOME SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY JULY 2021. JUST IN TIME BEFORE SCHOOL STARTS! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHS, AND 2 CAR GARAGE - APPROX 1293 SF. BRADFORD PLACE SUBDIVISION IS OFF COUNTY ROAD 13. HEADLAND SCHOOLS. MINUTES TO 134 EAST AND 431. BUILDERS CHOICE ON ALL FINISHES PRIOR TO BUYER CONTRACT. GREAT INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY TOO. MULTIPLE LOTS AVAILABLE. BUYER OR BUYERS AGENT TO VERIFY ALL SCHOOL INFORMATION.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert