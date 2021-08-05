 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $170,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION IN HEADLAND ALABAMA IN BRADFORD ESTATES SUBDIVISION UNDER $175,000.00! APPROX 1348 SF HEATED/COOLED 3 BEDS AND 2 BATHS WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. HEADLAND SCHOOLS. MINUTES TO 134 EAST AND 431 IN HEADLAND. SUBDIVISION IS OFF COUNTY ROAD 13 IN HEADLAND. ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF HOME JULY 2021. BUILDERS CHOICE (S) OF ALL FINISHES UNLESS YOU CONTRACT SOON. GREAT FOR INVESTORS.

