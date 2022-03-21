3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $189,000

Recently remodeled 3 bed 1.5 bath home on large corner lot in Headland. LVP and tile throughout. Two separate living spaces, one with fireplace just off the kitchen that leads out to screened in porch. Large eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space and pantry. Extra storage space in laundry room attached to carport and in the separate storage building out back with attached carport. Within walking distance of high school and elementary schools.