 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $194,000

3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $194,000

3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $194,000

Recently remodeled 3 bed 1.5 bath home on large corner lot in Headland. LVP and tile throughout. Two separate living spaces, one with fireplace just off the kitchen that leads out to screened in porch. Large eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space and pantry. Extra storage space in laundry room attached to carport and in the separate storage building out back with attached carport. Within walking distance of high school and elementary schools.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert