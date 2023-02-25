Beautiful three bedroom two bath home located in Headland. Home is convent to hometown shopping, with easy commute to Dothan easy access to Highway 431. Home offers luxury vinyl plank throughout the home except for bathroom which are tile. Home has privacy fenced in back yard. Schedule an appointment to make this home your new home.
3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $199,500
