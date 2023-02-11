Super cute house located in the highly desired Headland school district! This home features stainless steel appliances, a large pantry in the laundry room that is off of the kitchen, granite counters in Kitchen and Bathrooms and a nice size walk in closet in the Master Bedroom. In addition to looking just like a new home, this home shows great and is ready for it's next owner! Don't let this one slip away!
3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $199,900
