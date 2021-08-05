This house features Low maintenance brick/vinyl exterior, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, open concept living, split floor plan, kitchen island and corner pantry, rear covered patio, private master suite featuring his & her sinks, compartmented water closet , shower, lg walk in closet and linen cabinet, Luxury vinyl flooring in the living spaces.
3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $201,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As the COVID-19 pandemic ticked away at the calendar, Dr. Walter Doty has experienced a mix of emotions.
- Updated
A Dothan woman was arrested following an apparent stabbing on Palmetto Street.
- Updated
A Dothan woman was arrested for following a woman and making threats.
- Updated
In his nearly 30 years studying vaccines, Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at UAB, has never before seen a v…
- Updated
Voters decidedly gave Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba a landslide victory in Tuesday’s city election, giving him a second term in office.
- Updated
As schools plan to reopen for another academic year, administrators at local school systems are being forced to make decisions on mask mandate…
- Updated
Dothan’s newest park is expanding after the city purchases an adjacent 11 acres.
- Updated
A domestic dispute on County Road 539 Thursday left one dead and one injured after the alleged shooter turned the gun on his spouse and then h…
MONTGOMERY – Alabama families who qualify for Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) can expect to see additional benefits loaded onto their EBT cards within th…
- Updated
A Dothan man is in jail after breaking into four vehicles at a local automotive store.