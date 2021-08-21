This house features Low maintenance brick/vinyl exterior, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, open concept living, split floor plan, kitchen island and corner pantry, rear covered patio, private master suite featuring his & her sinks, compartmented water closet , shower, lg walk in closet and linen cabinet, Luxury vinyl flooring in the living spaces.
3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $203,500
