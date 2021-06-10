3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $210,000

BEAUTIFUL UPDATED MOVE IN READY HOME IN THE CITY LIMITS OF HEADLAND - MINUTES TO 431 AND HEADLAND TOWN CENTER. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, CARPORT, LARGE KITCHEN, SPACIOUS OPEN FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, MBR BATH HAS JETTED TUB, RECENT FLOORING, AND FENCED YARD WITH HUGE 24X36 INSULATED SHOP WITH OFFICE & TWO (2) COMMERCIAL ROLL UP DOORS. 24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW - SELLER WORKS NIGHTS AT FORT RUCKER. View More